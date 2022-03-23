JUST IN

ICICI Bank partners with Chennai Super Kings for launch of a credit card

Exclusive experiences for CSK fans via the card include exclusive meet and greet session with select players, an opportunity to attend a practice session of the team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an IPL franchise. Called ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the card has been specially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the iconic team.

The new card is another addition to an exclusive set of co-branded credit cards offered by the bank to enable sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite teams as well as avail benefits of a credit card. Four years ago, ICICI Bank launched a co-branded credit card with Manchester United, a professional football club of England.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said: “ICICI Bank has a rich legacy of pioneering innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions for its customers. We are delighted to collaborate with CSK to introduce a co-branded credit card, which offers the CSK fans a bouquet of exclusive privileges from the iconic team and distinct banking benefits from ICICI Bank. The card is a result of collaboration between two institutions and we expect that the CSK fans will like it.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said: “We are delighted to partner with ICICI Bank for the launch of a co-branded credit card. We are confident that this partnership will benefit our fans across the country and spread Yellove far and wide.”

Customers can apply for the ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’ by sending an SMS ‘KING’ to 5676766.

Exclusive experiences for CSK fans:

* Joining and renewal gift of 2000 reward points that can be redeemed against CSK merchandise

* Complimentary tickets to CSK matches during the playing season

* Monthly top spenders to get memorabilia autographed by key players

* Exclusive meet and greet session with select players

* An opportunity to attend a practice session of the team

Other key benefits:

* 10 reward points on all retail spends on the Chennai Super Kings match days (1 reward point = Rs 0.25)

* 2 reward points on all retail spends on other days

* Complimentary access to domestic airport lounges in India

* Exclusive discounts on ticket bookings on BookMyShow and Inox

* Exclusive offers on dining through the Bank’s ‘Culinary Treats’ programme

* 1% fuel surcharge waiver on HPCL fuel pumps
First Published: Wed, March 23 2022. 17:40 IST

