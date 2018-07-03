IDBI Bank staff oppose takeover by LIC, call it privatisation

officers have opposed the proposed 51 per cent acquisition of the bank's stake by LIC, saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to

"The subjective move of the Government of India tantamount to reneging on the solemn assurance given by the then Minister of the NDA Government on the floor of on December 8, 2003 that post conversion, the government shall at all times, maintain not less than 51 per cent of the issued capital of the Company.

"This solemn assurance given on the floor of forms part of the records of the Parliamentary Committee on Assurances formed the very basis for the ultimate passage of the IDBI (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Bill, 2002," All India IDBI Officers' Association General Secretary said in a representation to Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Taking into consideration the fact that the bank has been consecutively posting healthy operating profits, burgeoning provisioning to NPAs and write offs are acting as a drag on the bottom line of the bank, he said.

"While we demand of the Government of India to put in place stringent measures for recovering the Non-Performing Assets and fix accountability on all the concerned for the burgeoning Non-Performing Assets and mammoth write offs, we fervently urge upon the Government of India to rescind its contemplated move to divest its equity in below 51 per cent in contravention of the solemn assurance given by the NDA Government to Parliament," Rao added.

As the contemplated decision which is only a facade for virtual privatisation of will adversely impact the interests of the officers and workmen staff, the United Forum of IDBI officers and employees through this letter registers unequivocal opposition and protest over the reported decision of the government to dilute its stake in the bank in favour of leading to privatisation of the bank, he noted.

In the unfortunate eventuality of the government failing to review its stand in the matter, the officers and employees of IDBI Bank will be left with no other option but to take recourse to organisational forms of action which on our part are anxious to avoid at this juncture, Rao said.