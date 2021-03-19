IDBI warns against fake job offers, says no agency hired for recruitment

on Friday cautioned the public against fake job offers in its name and said it has not hired any agency for recruitment or collecting money.

It has come to notice that some unscrupulous persons/recruitment agencies have been making job offers in the name of by issuing fake offer letters, using the bank's name, logo and address in fake stationery, the lender said in a tweet.

The LIC-controlled bank said it has not hired the services of any agency or individual to recruit personnel on its behalf or collect any money/commission/charges for training etc.

General public is hereby advised to exercise caution while dealing with such unscrupulous persons/agencies, said.

Further, the bank said its recruitment notifications are always displayed on its website www.idbibank.in.

