JUST IN
Rupee poised for muted opening on dollar recovery, equity outflows
Rupee closes at 82.20 against US dollar amid foreign fund outflows
Rupee likely to open higher after Fed rate hike, local equities in focus
Currencies take a breather as investors await US Fed interest rate decision
Rupee gains 12 paise to 81.76 against US dollar ahead of Union Budget
Rupee poised to inch up on fall in US yields; budget, Fed outcome eyed
Rupee depreciates by 41 paise to close at 81.93 against US dollar
Rupee falls 12 paise to 81.64 against dollar on foreign fund outflows
Rupee falls 10 paise to 81.69 against US dollar amid FPI outflows
Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Budget 2023 focuses on promoting growth with inclusion: NITI Aayog CEO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's forex reserves rise for third straight week, hits 6-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves rose above a six-month high of $576.76 billion in the week through Jan. 27, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday

Topics
India forex reserves | RBI | India

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

forex

India's foreign exchange reserves rose above a six-month high of $576.76 billion in the week through Jan. 27, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

This is the third consecutive week that the country's reserves have risen. In the week to Jan. 20, the reserves stood at $573.73 billion.

The RBI has intervened to buy dollars as the rupee stabilised, according to forex market participants.

This, coupled with valuation changes, adds to the central bank's forex reserves.

The rupee declined 0.5% against the dollar in the week to Jan. 27 on suspected RBI intervention and importer hedging, having traded in a range of 80.88-81.7650.

For the current week ending Feb. 3, the rupee fell again on equity outflow jitters. [FRX/]

 

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India forex reserves

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.