Indian bank's performance till Dec 22 exceeds expectations: Fitch Ratings

The pace at which the asset quality and profitability of have improved has exceeded expectations, while buffers are broadly in line with Fitch Ratings' projections. There is a further upside in performance and this could persist for longer than expected, according to the agency.

The sector's impaired-loan ratio declined to 4.5 per cent in the first 9 months of FY23 (9MFY23), from 6.0 per cent at FY22. This was nearly 60 basis points below Fitch's FY23 estimate.

Increased write-offs have been a key factor, but higher loan growth, supported by lower slippages and improved recoveries, have also played a role. Fitch expects a further improvement by FYE23, although still face the risk of asset-quality pressure associated with the unwinding of loan forbearance in FY24.

Sound economic momentum has contributed to a further drop in credit costs to 0.95 per cent in 9MFY23, according to Fitch's estimate, compared with 1.26 per cent in FY22. have a reasonable tolerance to absorb pressure from credit costs and margin normalisation, without affecting FY24 profitability forecasts.

Pre-impairment operating profit at private banks, at 4.5 per cent of loans, offers greater headroom than the 3 per cent at state banks and supported private banks’ return on assets of 1.9 per cent, which far exceeded state banks’ 0.7 per cent.

A sustained improvement in the financial performance of bodes well for the sector’s intrinsic risk profiles. With Covid-19 pandemic-related risks largely in the background, there has been a steady improvement in banks' balance sheets over the past three years, in part due to forbearance.

The agency said that sustained easing of financial-sector risks could support a higher operating environment score. However, this will depend on the assessment of various factors, such as medium-term growth potential, borrower health, and under regulatory relief, rather than just near-term bank performance.

There is also a risk that continued strong loan growth may lead to selective or incremental increases in risk appetite. The net interest margin compression and higher credit costs post wind-down of regulatory forbearance could still weigh on financial profiles, the rating agency said.

Sustained high loan growth, accompanied by rising risk density, could pressure . The sector's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio rose by around 54 bp in 9MFY23 to 13.3 per cent, alongside a 460bp drop in the net impaired loans/equity ratio to 9.6 per cent.