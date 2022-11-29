JUST IN
Business Standard

Irdai tonic for health insurance: A regulator for hospitals and doctors

By asking health insurers to access a national list of doctors, the regulator hopes to encourage them to offer more flexible policies outside of the hospital network

Topics
IRDAI | Insurance | Health Insurance

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance
Till now, non-life companies that offer health cover did not deal with doctors; they deal with hospitals

Amid the blitzkrieg of orders issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) last week, one stands out. The order has asked the health insurance and general insurance companies that offer health cover to access a national list of doctors being developed by the government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 18:38 IST

