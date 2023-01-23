JUST IN
Banks get time till Dec end to renew safe deposit locker agreements
Carlyle, Advent fully supportive, says YES Bank MD after AT1 bond setback
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q3 net profit rises 79% to Rs 311 cr; NII up 27%
RBI orders SBM Bank to stop transactions under remittance scheme
Need to create specialised SME digital bank: Co-founder of Biz2Credit
Banks get time till Dec 31 to execute revised agreement with locker holders
ICICI Bank, RBL, Axis, IDFC First raise deposit rates to meet credit growth
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts Q3 net of Rs 279 cr; income at Rs 1,172 cr
Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 61.9% to Rs 5,853 crore
IDBI Bank posts record-high Q3 profit of Rs 927 crore on lower provisions
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Banks get time till Dec end to renew safe deposit locker agreements
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank Q3 profit surges 56% to Rs 289 cr on decline in bad loans

The capital adequacy ratio too declined to 17.86 per cent in December quarter as against 18.79 per cent in the same period a year ago

Topics
Karur Vysya Bank | Q3 results | Bad loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Karur Vysya Bank
Net NPAs too eased to 0.89 per cent from 2.55 per cent

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in profit at Rs 289 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, helped by a rise in interest income and decline in bad loans.

Its net profit stood at Rs 185 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 2,013 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,600 crore in the year-ago period, the old generation private sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, interest income rose to Rs 1,695 crore as against Rs 1,405 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 2.66 per cent as compared to 6.97 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2021-22.

Net NPAs too eased to 0.89 per cent from 2.55 per cent.

Despite a decline in bad loans, provision and contingencies increased more than two-fold to Rs 364 crore as against Rs 146 crore in the same period a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio too declined to 17.86 per cent in December quarter as against 18.79 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved a proposal for re-appointment of B Ramesh Babu as the managing director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three years, with effect from July 29, 2023, it said.

The decision is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the bank in terms of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the guidelines issued by the RBI in this regard, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karur Vysya Bank

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.