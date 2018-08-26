Liabilities of defaulters' dues to PNB drop by 1.8% to Rs 151.75 bn in July

Liabilities of big willful defaulters of scam-hit (PNB) fell by 1.8 per cent to Rs 151.75 billion by July-end over the previous month, according the state-run's

Big willful defaulters are those who took loans of over Rs 2.5 million from the bank.

Such borrowers had an outstanding of Rs 153.55 billion at end of June this year.

Among major defaulters who took loans solely from included Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Rs 8.99 billion; Forever Rs 7.47 billion; Zoon Developers Rs 4.10 billion; Rs 1.65 billion; Ramsarup Nirmaan Wires Rs 1.48 billion; S Kumar Nationwide Rs 1.46 billion.

Among others were Rs 1.33 billion; Ramsarup Lohh Udyog Rs 1.29 billion; Mahuaa Media Rs 1.04 billion; KG Corporation Rs 0.98 billion and Vishal Exports Overseas Rs 983 million.

Those who borrowed money through a consortium lending from several were Kudos Chemie Rs 13.01 billion, Rs 5.97 billion; and Rs 4.10 billion; VMC Systems Ltd Rs 2.96 billion; MBS Jewellers Rs 2.66 billion; Rs 1.58 billion; ICSA (India) Ltd Rs 1.34 billion.

Of the others included: Bhawani Industries Rs 1. 06 billion; Tulsi Extrusion Rs 1.75 billion, Vibha Agrotech Rs 1.25 billion; Indu Projects Rs 1.02 billion; BBF Industries Rs 1.01 billion and Rupana Paper Mills Rs 1.01 billion.

which was hit by a scam of more than Rs 140 billion unearthed earlier in February allegedly carried out by and his associates, posted a net loss of Rs 9.40 billion in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

In 2017-18, the lender had registered a net loss of Rs 122.83 billion - the highest ever by any bank in so far, due to rising bad loans and parking huge sum to cover for losses due to the scam.

The bank made a recovery from bad loans to the tune of Rs 77 billion in the first quarter ended June, 2018-19 as a result of its turnaround strategy it adopted last year.

The bank's gross NPAs or bad loans as on June end stood at Rs 828.89 billion -- 18.26 per cent of the gross advances.