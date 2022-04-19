JUST IN

New business premiums of life insurance companies jump 37% in March
New business premium income of insurance cos up 13% at Rs 3.14 trn in FY22
Health insurers take 20-46 days to settle patients' claims: Report
Health cover premiums shoot up as Covid-19 pandemic threat looms
Non-life insurers report 11% growth in premiums at Rs 2.2 trn in FY22
Irdai may go for 100% FDI in 'new' insurance biz to expand scope of sector
PSU insurers lodge Covid insurance claims worth Rs 17,537 cr till Dec 2021
Covid-19 survivors likely to go off health insurance cover wait list
Life insurers eye double-digit growth as Covid-19 pandemic pain eases
Debasish Panda takes charge as Irdai chairman for a three-year period
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance

Top headlines: CoinDCX raises $135 mn; Lavrov says Ukraine op in new stage

Business Standard

LIC's first-year premium grew by 7.92% to Rs 1.99 trillion in FY22

The market share of LIC stood at 63.25% in total first year premium for financial year 2021-22

Topics
Life Insurance Corporation | insurance premium growth | LIC

IANS  |  Chennai 
LIC has the largest network of 1.34 million individual agents as on March 31, 2021
According to LIC, last year it sold 21,718,695 policies up from 20,975,439 in the previous financial year.

Government owned and IPO bound Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed last fiscal with a total first year premium of Rs.198,759.85 crore.

According to LIC, last year earned a first year premium - premium from sale of new policies - of Rs 198,759.85 crore as compared to Rs 184,174.57 crore in the previous fiscal, logging a growth of 7.92 per cent.

The market share of LIC stood at 63.25 per cent in total first year premium for financial year 2021-22.

According to LIC, last year it sold 21,718,695 policies up from 20,975,439 in the previous financial year.

The life insurer had earned a premium of Rs 143,938.59 crore under various group insurance policies up from Rs 127,768.06 crore earned during FY21.

Last year, the Asian life insurance giant's individual non-single premium rose 8.82 per cent to Rs 30,015.74 crore from Rs 27,584.02 crore as of end of March 2021.

LIC, which is expected to hit the capital market with an IPO in the first quarter this fiscal, has an embedded value of Rs 5,39,686 crore as on September 30, 2021, according to the draft red herring prospectus, while the government plans to sell 316,249,885 equity shares.

--IANS

vj/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Life Insurance Corporation

First Published: Tue, April 19 2022. 21:12 IST

`
.