JUST IN

Covid-19 survivors likely to go off health insurance cover wait list
Life insurers eye double-digit growth as Covid-19 pandemic pain eases
Debasish Panda takes charge as Irdai chairman for a three-year period
Govt proposes hike in 3rd-party motor insurance premium from next fiscal
Term insurance ownership has risen to 43% from 36% in two years: IPQ Survey
Health insurance premiums drive non-life industry growth, shows data
New business premium of life insurance firms sees tepid growth
Insurers seek legal recourse for surety bond biz, urge changes in key laws
Covid provision pool lowered, but 'we got you covered': Life insurers
Irdai reduces obligatory cession of premiums to GIC Re to 4% from FY23
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance

HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd to merge

Business Standard

PSU insurers lodge Covid insurance claims worth Rs 17,537 cr till Dec 2021

Public sector insurers lodged Covid-19 related health insurance claims worth Rs 17,537 crore till December 2021 and more than 93 per cent of the cases were settled, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Topics
Insurance | Coronavirus | Health Insurance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Notwithstanding the growth in health premiums, insurers have seen elevated levels of Covid claims in the first three months of the financial year due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Public sector insurers lodged COVID-19 related health insurance claims worth Rs 17,537 crore till December 2021 and more than 93 per cent of the cases were settled, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"Till December 31, 2021, 14.92 lakh COVID-19 health claims, of a total amount of Rs 17,537 crore, were lodged with public sector insurance companies, of which 93.3 per cent claims had been disposed of," Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In another reply, the minister said public sector insurance companies sustained a total loss of Rs 3,450.68 crore during the one and a half financial year period from April 2020 to September 2021, as against a total loss of Rs 7,552.02 crore during the preceding one and a half financial year period (from October 2018 to March 2020).

"Thus, their overall profitability registered an improvement of Rs 4,101.34 crore during the initial one and a half financial year period of the pandemic, despite absorbing the impact of the pandemic in terms of Covid-related claims," Karad said.

Citing norms of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016, he said the pricing of health insurance products offered by insurers is based on the age of the insured and other relevant risk factors.

"Insurance companies are allowed to revise premium once in three years after a product has been cleared," he said when asked if insurers can hike premiums to cover the loss.

Further, the minister said the policyholders are not required to make good any losses incurred by insurers.

"During the period from March 2020 to March 2022, the government has infused Rs 17,450 crore capital into the public sector insurance companies to improve their solvency ratio," Karad further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Insurance

First Published: Mon, April 04 2022. 15:56 IST

`