Punjab & Sind Bank board to consider fundraise of Rs 250cr on Dec 30

City-based Punjab & Sind Bank said its board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance, the bank said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punjab & Sind Bank

City-based Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said its board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said it plans to raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs 250 crore in any combinations of equity shares or debt in the form on Basel III compliant bonds.

The capital will be raised in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of these instruments, the lender said.

Punjab & Sind Bank shares closed flat at Rs 32.70 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:00 IST

