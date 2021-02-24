Punjab & Sind Bank shares advance nearly 5%; hits the upper circuit

-
ALSO READ
PSBs jump on privatisation buzz; Bank of Maharashtra, IOB hit upper circuit
S&P affirms Union Bank's long, short term rating, revises SACP to 'BB-'
Privatisation hope lifts Nifty PSB index 5%; BoI, IOB gain 40% in 2 days
P&SB recapitalisation: Centre issues Rs 5,500 cr worth of zero-coupon bonds
YES Bank hits 5% upper circuit as CARE upgrades debt instrument rating
-
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank advanced nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the bank said it will allot shares worth Rs 5,500 crore to the government in lieu of capital infusion.
After opening in the green territory, the bank's shares rose 4.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit at Rs 17.48 a piece on the BSE.
The scrip hit its upper trading limit on the NSE as well, with a gain of 4.80 per cent at Rs 17.45.
An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the bank is scheduled on March 25, 2021 for preferential issue of equity shares to the government up to Rs 5,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The EGM, the bank said, will take place through video conferencing and other audio visual means for passing the resolution for issuing shares to the government.
In September, the government had approved a Rs 20,000 crore fund as part of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21, for capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs).
Of this, Rs 5,500 crore was approved to be infused into Punjab & Sind Bank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU