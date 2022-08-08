JUST IN
HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 25 bps from Aug 9
RBI prescribes norms for small finance banks looking to deal in forex

Criteria for entering the forex business include profit in the preceding two years and net NPAs not being more than 6% in the previous four quarters

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank on Monday said small finance banks which have completed two years of operations and have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore can deal in foreign exchange.

In a circular, the RBI said this is being permitted with the objective of giving more flexibility to small finance banks (SFBs) to meet their customers' foreign exchange business requirement.

Other criteria for entering the forex business include profit in the preceding two years and net NPAs not being more than 6 per cent in the previous four quarters.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 23:20 IST

