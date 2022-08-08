RBI prescribes norms for small finance banks looking to deal in forex

The Reserve Bank on Monday said small which have completed two years of operations and have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore can deal in foreign exchange.

In a circular, the said this is being permitted with the objective of giving more flexibility to small (SFBs) to meet their customers' foreign exchange business requirement.

Other criteria for entering the forex business include profit in the preceding two years and net NPAs not being more than 6 per cent in the previous four quarters.

