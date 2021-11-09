RBI's revised regulatory framework for NBFCs: Is it the right approach?

Reserve Bank of India, after its discussion paper released in January 2021, has recently come up with a revised regulatory framework for Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs), a ‘scale based approach’ which shall be implemented in India with effect from October 1, 2022. In this framework, are classified inter alia into four layers based on the activity, size and risks coupled with application of varied regulations based on the former criteria. The regulatory norms and capital requirements have been made stringent for the upper layers in specific components which include inter alia non-performing asset classification norms, changes in concentration of credit/investment, sector exposures, and restrictions on loans, large exposure framework, international exposure limit, corporate governance requirements etc.

play an important role in facilitating credit to the specific sectors along with banks and thus the resilience of the sector is imperative for ensuring India’s financial and economic development. The regulatory framework applicable to banks and is almost different in India, similar to practices followed internationally. While banks are subject to strict capital/prudential requirements, NBFCs are loosely regulated internationally. Globally, the NBFCs are traditionally termed as shadow banks, which has assumed new name as 'non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI)' or 'market-based finance' recently. As they are loosely regulated globally, they pose a risk to the global financial system, except in India, where NBFCs are already subject to regulatory requirements almost in line with banks.

The large-sized NBFCs have the potential to amplify financial vulnerabilities due to their size being nearly the same as that of banks which are already subject to strict regulatory requirements. The interconnectedness of the banking system with NBFCs is another major factor as risk in any particular institution may have systemic risk impact on the whole financial system as they are closely dependent on one another. We have the example of to substantiate this.

While the importance of NBFCs in credit intermediation is growing, the episode brought into focus the asset-liability mismatches of NBFCs, which not only pose risks to the sector, but to the entire financial system. Banks and NBFCs are subject to stress test analysis as presented in the Financial Stability Report released by every six months, where interconnectedness coupled with analysis of credit risk, liquidity risk and whole lot of other components gets analysed and measures recommended. The crisis has opened our eyes to the fact that NBFCs’/HFCs’ exposure to banks has increased and lenders face a challenging combination of growing solvency risk and rising credit demand with smaller NBFCs and MFIs facing constraints and illiquidity,

The vulnerabilities in the financial sector globally may also have severe impact, especially on emerging economies resulting in a contagion effect, as financial instability anywhere may be a threat to financial stability everywhere. Monetary policy cannot work effectively in the scenario of financial instability as financial instability disrupts market functioning and impairs bank balance sheets, leading to constraints on credit available to business and household. This has the potential to lead to a reduction in aggregate demand that puts additional stress on the weakened financial system. The only solution is to make the financial system resilient, which is possible only through strict regulatory requirements coupled with identification of systemically important financial institutions of economy and prescribing additional standards for these institutions.

Transforming shadow banking into resilient market-based is thus one of the functions assigned to Financial Stability Board (FSB), an arm of G20, which gets monitored regularly through its peer reviews and progress reports. The Global Monitoring Report on Non-Bank Financial Intermediation 2020 presents the trends and risks in NBFI, covering 29 jurisdictions that account for 80% of global GDP, wherein, it is evident that the whole global NBFI sector has ballooned faster than the banking sector over the past decade. This necessitates strengthening resilience of the sector to tide over any possible crisis emanating from this sector.

The FSB Peer review report 2016, submitted on India specifically on the topic ‘Regulation and supervision of NBFCs and HFCs’ recommended inter alia improving the timelines of data collection and their analysis coupled with enhancing their assessment of risks stemming from NBFCs (e.g. liquidity and contagion). It also recommended reviewing the business criteria for NBFCs for strengthening the enforcement of its regulatory perimeter and suggested to consider inter alia rationalising the number of and harmonising NBFC prudential rules with those for banks. It also suggested that consider revising the use of the term 'systemically important' NBFCs in order to align its meaning with that for banks. Implementation of these revised regulatory framework for NBFCs seems to be almost in line with the recommendations of the above peer review.

The latest Financial Sector Assessment Program of India jointly conducted by IMF and World Bank in the year 2017 also emphasised inter alia on strengthening regulatory framework for NBFCs considering India being a growing financial economy. The Indian economy has slowly started its growth trajectory evolving from the clutches of COVID 19 in the year 2021 and this may be the right time for announcing such a strategy, which gets implemented from October 2022, rendering enough time frame for regulated entities to adjust to the same.



The author is an Indian Economic Service (2010) Officer. The views expressed are personal.