Business Standard

RBI sells dollars as rising oil prices push rupee to near new low: Traders

The rupee was last trading at 81.90, down from 81.34 in the previous session. The local unit reached a record low of 81.95 last Wednesday

RBI | Indian rupee | US Dollar

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Monday as rising oil prices and weak risk appetite pushed the rupee to within striking distance of record lows.

The rupee was last trading at 81.90, down from 81.34 in the previous session. The local unit reached a record low of 81.95 last Wednesday.

The intervention by the Reserve Bank of India was confirmed to Reuters by two bankers and two brokerage firms.

The intervention on Monday was similar to recent sessions where the RBI is trying to make sure that rupee does not fall below 82, one of the bankers said.

 

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 16:53 IST

