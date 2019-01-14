IndusInd Bank's Romesh Sobti is Business Standard Banker of the Year

Romesh Sobti, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IndusInd Bank, is the Business Standard Banker of the Year for 2017-18, a recognition he would be receiving for the second time from the publication after being named the Best Banker in 2013-14.

Sobti, 68, was selected unanimously by a five-member high profile jury headed by former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor S S Mundra. Other jury members were former State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, Icra MD and Group CEO Naresh Takkar, IIFL Group Chairman Nirmal Jain, and Ican Investment Advisors ...