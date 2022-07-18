JUST IN

Rupee close to 80 per dollar: How RBI steps may help stabilise it
Business Standard poll: The worst may soon be over for rupee, say experts
Trade in rupee: A little step forward but nothing more
Going on eighty: Rupee continues to test new lows against US dollar
Rupee fall fuels inflation, but makes exports competitive: Experts
Reserve Bank remains net buyer of US currency in May; buys $2 billion
Forex reserves fall $8.062 bn to $580.252 bn in week ended July 8: RBI data
Rupee recovers 8 paise on Friday, closes at 79.91 against US dollar
Rupee at lifetime low to hit imports, overseas education, travel
Rupee up 7 paise to 79.92 per dollar amid firm trend in domestic equities
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee close to 80 per dollar: How RBI steps may help stabilise it

Business Standard

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 79.76 against dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 79.76 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 79.76 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit.

However, a strong American currency overseas and forex outflows restricted the rupee's gain, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.76 against the American dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over the last close.

In initial deals, the local unit witnessed an early high of 79.72 and low of 79.81 against the American currency.

The rupee on Friday rebounded from the near-80 levels to close higher by 17 paise at 79.82 against the US currency.

"RBI may protect the level of 80 for some more time before it can allow a break of the same. The trade deficit is very high for the rupee to sustain while importers/ debt companies will keep buying dollars to pay off their payables," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Bhansali further said,"flows have not resumed and FPIs are still sellers in the stock market, though the intensity has come down. India may possibly be the highest growth country amongst the big-sized markets and with good rainfall, demand could be good enough. RBI may hike rates of interest to attract flows but let growth continue."

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 381.25 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 54,142.03, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 136.35 points or 0.85 per cent to 16,185.55.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26 per cent to 107.77.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.71 per cent to USD 101.88 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore, as per exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Mon, July 18 2022. 10:29 IST

`
.