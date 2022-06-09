JUST IN

Rupee at new low of 77.8/dollar as investors pull out from emerging markets
Rupee closes at all-time low of 77.74 against USD amid elevated oil prices
Rupee rebounds from record low, rises 10 paise to Rs 77.68 against dollar
Expect current account deficit to remain at sustainable level: RBI Governor
Rupee depreciates 5 paise to 77.71 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 4 paise to 77.62 against dollar in early trade
Forex reserves up by $3.8 bn to $601.3bn as Foreign Currency Assets rise
Rupee advances 13 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade
Currency turmoil risks undermining India's debut sovereign green bond
Binance Labs announces $500 mn fund for Blockchain, Web3.0 startups
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Nirmala Sitharaman launches EASE 5.0 'Common reforms agenda' for PSBs

Business Standard

Rupee at new low of 77.8/dollar as investors pull out from emerging markets

After a flat opening, the Indian currency hit 77.80/$ as compared to the previous close of 77.74/$ -- which was an all-time closing low

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Rupee | US Dollar

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee hit fresh lows during intraday deals as it touched 77.80 against the dollar as risk-averse investors continue to pull out from emerging markets amid surging crude oil prices.

After a flat opening, the Indian currency hit 77.80 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 77.74 per dollar -- which was an all-time closing low.

“Sword is still hanging on rupee amid persistent FII’s selling from EM’s leading to Asain currencies weakening, elevated oil prices, and revised upward inflationary pressure for coming quarters,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex.

The Indian currency came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve started to tighten monetary policy to tackle high inflation. All major global currencies are facing inflationary pressure due to supply-side issues and a surge in oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The rupee depreciated by over 2.5 per cent in the current financial year. The central bank has been intervening aggressively which slowed the pace of rupee’s depreciation.

“The only ray of hope for rupee presently will remain RBI who has actively and aggressively participated to protect rupee from the heat so far,” Pabari said.
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 12:35 IST

`
.