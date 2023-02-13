JUST IN
Rupee depreciates 17 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a strong American currency and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg

Firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.68 against the dollar, then fell to 82.75, registering a decline of 17 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.58 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 103.78.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.83 per cent to USD 85.67 per barrel.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a slight negative bias amid risk aversion in global markets. Moreover, a sharp pullback in crude oil prices and strong dollar on hawkish tone of Fed may also put pressure on the rupee.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 187.1 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 60,495.60. The broader NSE Nifty declined 44.30 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,812.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,458.02 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 10:29 IST

