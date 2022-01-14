Rupee falls 19 paise to 74.09 against US dollar in early trade on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
Aussie buoyant, dollar listless as Omicron optimism lifts risky assets
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major US Fed policy meeting
Dollar firm as US inflation data due this week, Fed officers testify
-
The rupee declined by 19 paise to 74.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the local unit fell following more hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.05 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.09 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 19 paise from the last close.
On Thursday, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 73.90 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.11 per cent to 94.68.
"Equities are slightly down on Friday but will get bought on dips. European currencies are generally up against the dollar, but the dollar index should find support near to 94.50 for a rally back to 97.00 as most US FED officials are favouring a rate hike in March itself," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 0.08 per cent to USD 84.40 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 189.73 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 61,045.57, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 42.80 points or 0.23 per cent to 18,215.00.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU