JUST IN

Rupee falls 9 paise to 79.04 against dollar amid foreign fund outflows
Rupee recoups early losses to close almost flat at 78.95 against dollar
Rupee depreciates 9 paise to 79.03 against dollar in early trade
Rupee falls below 79/$ as stocks plunge; FII outflows sour market sentiment
Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon
Rupee rises 13 paise to 78.90 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday
Rupee ends at new low on relentless FII sell-off, slower RBI intervention
Rupee falls 18 paise to close at new low of 79.03 against US dollar
Rupee weakens to a new low; traders see currency breaching 79/$ soon
Rupee falls 11 paise, hits record low of 78.96 to dollar in early trade
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Auditor gave satisfactory report on business operations, says PFS

Business Standard

Rupee falls 9 paise to 79.04 against dollar amid foreign fund outflows

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 79.04 against the dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign funds outflows

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 79.04 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign funds outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.04 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 9 paise over the last close.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 78.95 against the US dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar this Tuesday.

"Stronger crude oil, weak Asian and emerging market currencies, a rising dollar and benchmark bond yields could keep appreciation bias capped. However, equity futures in Asia have started with gains and could cap depreciation bias," Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 267.65 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 53,502.42, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.10 points or 0.56 per cent to 15,924.45.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.14.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.03 per cent to USD 113.47 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,149.56 crore, as per exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 12:14 IST

`
.