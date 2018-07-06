JUST IN
Rupee may stay near record low over trade war risk, rising oil costs: Poll
Business Standard

Rupee recovers from intra-day low of 69.03 to trade at 68.82 against dollar

Major currencies traded lower in early Asian trade mostly due to demand for the US currency and a lower opening in the domestic equity market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian currency
Photo: Shutterstock

The rupee recovered 21 paise from an intra-day low of 69.03 to trade at 68.82 against the US dollar in late morning deals.

As the US is set to impose tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday and sustained foreign capital outflows pressured the sentiment, the rupee fell sharply to 69.03 a dollar before quoting 68.82 at 1145 hrs.

The rupee moved in the range between 68.82 and 69.03 during morning trade.
 

Overseas, major currencies traded lower in early Asian trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the US tariffs imposition on Chinese goods.

The 30-share BSE Sensex trading was higher by 123.82 points or 0.35 per cent at 35,698.37 at 1150 hrs.
First Published: Fri, July 06 2018. 12:29 IST

