JUST IN

Rupee rises 45 paise to close at 79.24 against USD amid fresh FPI inflows
Rupee gains vs dollar as weak US GDP data softens Fed rate hike view
Rupee at highest in nearly 3 weeks, tracks broad US dollar losses
Rupees, bonds gain despite 75 bps US Fed rate hike to tackle inflation
Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 79.65 against dollar after Fed rate hike
Rupee sees biggest daily gain in two months post Fed chief's dovish remarks
Rupee, bonds gain on 'less hawkish' policy despite US Fed rate hike
Dollar hits three-week low to yen as Fed's Powell less hawkish than feared
Trade settlement in rupee: Banks seek clarity on fund repatriation
Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 79.91 against US dollar amid focus on Fed
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

PNB raises asset quality guidance, aims to lower net NPA to 3.5% by March

Business Standard

Rupee rises 45 paise to close at 79.24 against USD amid fresh FPI inflows

The rupee gained 45 paise to close at 79.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | US Dollar | Indian equities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
rupee
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The rupee gained 45 paise to close at 79.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened strong at 79.55 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.56 to 79.17 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.24 against the greenback, a gain of 45 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 79.69 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent higher at 57,570.25, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 228.65 points or 1.35 per cent to 17,158.25.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21 per cent to 106.13.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital markets as they picked up shares worth Rs 1,637.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.28 per cent to USD 109.58 per barrel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 16:34 IST

`
.