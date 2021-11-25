Rupee slips 15 paise to 74.55 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.77 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 74.55 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, as a muted trend in domestic equities and a firm American currency weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.55, registering a decline of 15 paise from the last close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 74.40 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 96.74.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.09 per cent to USD 82.32 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,122.65 crore, as per exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 15.74 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,325.25, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.10 points or 0.17 per cent to 17,384.95.
The Indian rupee started on a weaker note this early Thursday morning trade tracking the strength of the dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The dollar rose in the previous session lifted by hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and upbeat data in the US.
"Asian currencies and equities were trading mostly weaker this early Thursday morning and will weigh on sentiments," the note added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU