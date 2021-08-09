Rupee snaps 5-day winning streak, drops 11 paise against US dollar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Halting its five-session winning run, the rupee on Monday declined by 11 paise to close at 74.26 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking the firm American currency

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg

Halting its five-session winning run, the rupee on Monday declined by 11 paise to close at 74.26 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking the firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 74.21 against the American currency and slipped further to close at 74.26, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.15 against the US dollar.

During the session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 74.21 and a low of 74.29 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally down by 0.02 per cent at 92.77.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and positive domestic equities will limit the depreciation bias of the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.83 per cent to USD 67.99 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,402.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 16,258.25.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 69.37 crore, as per exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, August 09 2021. 16:11 IST

