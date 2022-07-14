SBI Contra Fund AUM nearly doubles in last one year to Rs 4,688 cr

Mutual Fund on Thursday said its equity fund -- Contra Fund -- has recorded nearly 100 per cent growth in its asset base to Rs 4,688 crore in last one year.

"The scheme AUM (Assets Under Management) stands at Rs 4,687.76 crore as on June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 2,397.73 crore as on June 30, 2021," Mutual Fund (MF) said in a statement.

SBI Contra Fund has significantly outperformed its first-tier benchmark -- S&P BSE 500 TRI -- in the short, medium, and long term.

The fund has delivered the highest returns in the category in the 1-year time period(11.55 per cent), 3-year (21.34 per cent), 5-year (12.90 per cent) and since inception in 2005 (18.41 per cent), the statement noted.

The scheme has witnessed strong interest from all segments of investors -- retail and High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and is suitable for investors who have advanced knowledge of macro trends and prefer to take selective bets for higher returns.

The scheme follows a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to build the portfolio. From a top-down perspective, it looks for themes or sectors that the market has completely written off and from a bottom-up perspective, it looks for good quality companies going through a rough phase.

