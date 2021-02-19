SC asks RBI to lay down regulations in 6 months for bank locker management

-
ALSO READ
Sitharaman launches doorstep banking initiative by public sector banks
Reserve Bank forms academic advisory council for supervisory college
New banking bill gives RBI powers to restructure co-operative banks
Thoughts on banking in the new decade
RBI to introduce digital payment security control directions: Governor Das
-
Holding that banks cannot wash off their hands towards their customers for the operation of lockers, the Supreme Court Friday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lay down regulations within six monthsmandating the steps to be taken by banks with respect to locker facility management.
A bench comprising Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran said with the advent of globalization, banking institutions have acquired a very significant role in the life of the common man as both domestic and international economic transactions within the country have increased multiple folds.
The top court said people are hesitant to keep their liquid assets at home as "we are steadily moving towards a cashless economy."
Thus, as is evident from the rising demand for such services, lockers have become an essential service provided by every banking institution. Such services may be availed of by citizens as well as by foreign nationals, the bench said.
Moreover, due to rapid gains in technology, "we are now transitioning from dual keyoperated lockers to electronically operated lockers," the top court said.
In the electronically operated lockers, though the customer may have partial access to the locker through passwords or ATM pin, etc., they are unlikely to possess the technological knowhow to control the operation of such lockers, the bench said.
On the other hand, there is the possibility that miscreants may manipulate the technologies used in these systems to gain access to the lockers without the customers' knowledge or consent, it said.
The apex court said that a customer is completely at the mercy of the bank, which is the more resourceful party, for the protection of their assets.
"In such a situation, the banks cannot wash off their hands and claim that they bear no liability towards their customers for the operation of the locker," it said.
The bench said that very purpose for which the customer avails of the locker hiring facility is so that they may rest assured that their assets are being properly taken care of.
Such actions of the banks would not only violate the relevant provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, but also damage investor confidence and harm our reputation as an emerging economy.
Thus it is necessary that the RBI lays down comprehensive directions mandating the steps to be taken by banks with respect to locker facility/safe deposit facility management, the court said adding that banks should not have the liberty to impose unilateral and unfair terms on the consumers.
In view of the same, we direct the RBI to issue suitable rules or regulations as aforesaid within six months from the date of this judgment, it said.
The bench also held that it is also left open to the RBI to issue suitable rules with respect to the responsibility owed by banks for any loss or damage to the contents of the lockers, so that the controversy on this issue is clarified as well.
The judgment came on an appeal filed by Kolkata native Amitabha Dasgupta against a order of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
Dasgupta filed a complaint before the District Consumer Forum seeking a direction to United Bank of India to return the seven ornaments that were in the locker; or alternatively pay Rs. 3 lakh towards the cost of jewelry, and compensation for damages.
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission accepted the State Commission's finding that the Consumer Forum has limited jurisdiction to adjudicate on the recovery of the contents of the locker.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU