South Indian Bank gets RBI's nod to set up non-financial subsidiary

Private sector lender South Indian Bank (SIB) on Wednesday said the RBI has given an in-principle approval for setting up a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%

"We wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated August 4, 2020, received today, has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of a wholly owned non-financial subsidiary for undertaking activities permitted by RBI," it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SIB closed at Rs 6.95 apiece on the BSE, up 2.06 per cent from previous close.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 23:52 IST

