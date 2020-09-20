JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bank of India shareholders approve Rs 8,000-cr fundraising via various modes
Business Standard

State Bank of India to raise Rs 8,000 crore, gets shareholders' nod

Shareholders approved the fund raising plan at the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Saturday (September 19, 2020), Bank of India said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Bank of India | Bank of India stock | Shareholders

IANS  |  Mumbai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The agenda of capital raise has been passed with requisite majority.

Bank of India has received its shareholders approval to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through several modes including equity shares.

The shareholders gave the approval in its Extraordinary General Meeting on Saturday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

It said that they gave the "approval to raise fresh capital up to an amount of Rs 8,000 crore by way of equity shares/tier-I/tier-II bonds by way of public issue or right issue or preferential issue or QIP or private placement or any other permitted mode at an appropriate time whether at a discount or premium to the market price".

Several public and private sector banks are raising capital to strengthen their buffer amid the pandemic.

--IANS

rrb/sn/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU