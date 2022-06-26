We are a global bridge for India Inc: CEO JP Morgan Chase Bank (India)

JPMorgan Chase Bank (India) has come to position itself as one of the leading players on the wholesale and investment banking turf in India, and has, of late, ventured into servicing local mid-cap companies as well. It shares this space with two US-based rivals – Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch - and with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and (StanChart) in what is a highly competitive market for the cream of India’s Inc’s business. If you peel the onion, everyone is serving a different set of customers, says MADHAV KALYAN, the bank’s chief executive officer and senior country officer, in conversation with Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts: