We are a global bridge for India Inc: CEO JP Morgan Chase Bank (India)

JPMorgan Chase Bank (India) has come to position itself as one of the leading players on the wholesale and investment banking turf in India, and has, of late, ventured into servicing local mid-cap companies as well. It shares this space with two US-based rivals – Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch - and with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and (StanChart) in what is a highly competitive market for the cream of India’s Inc’s business. If you peel the onion, everyone is serving a different set of customers, says MADHAV KALYAN , the bank’s chief executive officer and senior country officer, in conversation with Raghu Mohan . Edited excerpts:

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.