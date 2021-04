We will take the white-label route to credit cards: Ujjivan SFB CEO Chugh

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services, wants to widen its retail banking footprint. While the foray has been in the works for a while now, the second wave of the pandemic may slow down its roll-out even as it takes a closer look at its existing business lines.

NITIN CHUGH, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, spoke to Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts: How do you see the second wave of the pandemic impacting your business? Collections and disbursements were better than their pre-Covid levels across all our businesses ...