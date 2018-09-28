Will never sell shares of YES Bank, even after I demit office: Rana Kapoor

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rana Kapoor
Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank. Photo: Suryakant Niwate

In a series of tweets on Friday, YES Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor said he remained fully committed to the interests of the bank and its stakeholders, even as the bank was going through a leadership transition.

He said he would never sell the shares of the bank even after he would demit office as its chief. "Diamonds are Forever: My Promoter shares of @YESBANK are invaluable to me."

He would leave his promoter shares in the bank to his three daughters and subsequently to their children, he said.

"I will eventually bequeath my @YESBANK Promoter shares to my 3 daughters and subsequently to their children, with a request in my Will stating not to sell a single share, as Diamonds are Forever!!"

In the context of the Reserve Bank of India's refusal to allow him to continue in his position beyond January, Kapoor said he would be fully guided by the board of directors and the RBI.


"In this leadership transition at @YESBANK, I continue to remain fully committed to the interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders. I will be fully guided by the Board of Directors of YES BANK and the Reserve Bank of India."





First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 16:20 IST

