Railways approve Maharashtra's request to transport liquid medical oxygen

Railways on Sunday approved transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers under its roll-on roll-off scheme across the country, after receiving a request from Principal Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.
Free time of five hours each shall be allowed at the loading and unloading point. Securing of trucks by locks/lashing shall be ensured by the customer. The guidelines given in Red Tariff No.20 for the movement of Liquid Oxygen shall have to be followed, a directive issued by the Ministry of Railways stated.
Person accompanying trucks shall have to purchase 2nd class tickets (ordinary fare) for the journey, a maximum of 2 persons per truck including driver shall be permitted, a necessary precaution in the safe transportation of liquid oxygen should be ensured by the consignor, it added.
Earlier this week, seven people died due to a shortage of oxygen supply in a hospital here in Nalasopara.
Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department.
India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
The total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.
