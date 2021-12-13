1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at candlelight vigil in Texas's Houston

-
ALSO READ
ISKCON members hold candlelight vigil to protest attack on devotees
India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; to reopen
Tibetans, Uyghurs protest in Paris over China's rights violations
St Stephen's cut offs: 99.5% for General, 74.5% for CNI category
How 10 candles in a chart pattern make a Sushi Roll
-
One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.
Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," he said. "Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.
One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.
Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.
Those bullets don't have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk, Gonzalez said.
One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that people were screaming and running to their cars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU