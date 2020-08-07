JUST IN
16 Port employees detained in Beirut explosion by Lebanese authorities

Sixteen employees of the Lebanese capital's port were detained in the explosion case, a military court spokesman, acting judge Fadi Akiki, said on Thursday

ANI  |  Middle East 

Photo: Reuters

Sixteen employees of the Lebanese capital's port were detained in the explosion case, a military court spokesman, acting judge Fadi Akiki, said on Thursday.

"The military prosecutor's office is completing the initial phase of the investigation into the fatal explosion that occurred in hangar 12 in the port of Beirut. More than 18 people from the board of the port administration and customs administration, those who carried out repairs in the hangar and stored explosives there, have been questioned," Akiki told the Lebanese National News Agency.

"The number of detained within the investigation is 16 people," Akiki added.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 09:34 IST

