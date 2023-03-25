JUST IN
Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India by VP Kamala Harris
Nepal's population reaches 29.1 mn, PM Prachanda hails census data
Donald Trump predicts 'death and destruction,' attacks Manhattan DA
How China, US and others watered down a key UN climate document
European Union leaders grapple with banking crisis as economy weakens
Pak receives $2 bn rollover deposits from China to get IMF bailout: Report
RBI has 'enough valid reasons' to pause rate hikes in April: ISEC PD
WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children
Nuclear drone to generate 'radioactive tsumani' tested: North Korea
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India by VP Kamala Harris
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2 dead, 9 missing in chocolate factory blast in Pennsylvania: Police

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighbouring building

Topics
United States | explosion

AP  |  West Reading (US) 

Photo: Unsplash
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighbouring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holden said during a press conference.

There was no further danger, but Holden directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.