2021, the year that was for world: A chaotic return to the usual

In his 1992 science fiction novel, Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson first imagined a ‘metaverse’ where lifelike avatars would meet in realistic 3D buildings and other virtual reality environments. By 2021, this isn’t fiction anymore. From Big Tech — including Facebook, which rechristened itself as Meta in October — to gaming firms like Epic that organised a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and popstar Ariana Grande collided, all are staking claim to the metaverse. There is a rush to buy virtual realty in this new imagined reality, with platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox providing such services; Boeing, too, is planning a factory of the future and designing its next plane in the metaverse.

One of China’s biggest developers with over 1,300 projects, is now at the centre of a property crisis in the country. The firm has liabilities worth over $300 billion. The firm has been labelled a defaulter by S&P Global Ratings after it failed to make coupon payments. Long considered by many investors as too big to fail, is the largest casualty of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to tame China’s overindebted conglomerates and overheated property market. Chinese borrowers have defaulted on $10.2 billion of offshore bonds in 2021, with realty firms making up 36% of the total, according to Bloomberg data.

looks increasingly likely to win a third term as president during the CPC’s 20th Congress in 2022 and can potentially retain power for the rest of his life. Chinese schools introduced ‘ thought’ in their curriculum, even as his philosophy of ‘common prosperity’ wreaked havoc on the technology sector amid China’s worsening ties with the US. The country also turned more aggressive to bring Taiwan under communist rule. China’s influence growing, the US-brokered AUKUS — a partnership between it, the UK, and Australia — to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Twenty years and $2.3 trillion later, the US’ longest war ended in a victory. As soon as the captured Kabul without any resistance on August 15, thousands of Afghans thronged the airport, crowded the tarmac, and pushed onto the last few flights leaving the war-torn nation; some even fell to their death as an American Air Force plane took off. At least 183, including 13 American soldiers, were killed when the IS targeted the fleeing Afghans. In a botched-up operation, 10 civilians, including seven children, were killed in a US drone strike. US President faced criticism at home and abroad over his administration’s unpreparedness for the Taliban’s quick assault — and the way in which US troops retreated. Worse, the scenes witnessed at Kabul Airport were just a fraction of the disaster unfolding in the country.

When a giant container ship, Ever Given — as big as four football pitches — was buffeted and wedged across Egypt’s on March 23, it blocked one of the world’s busiest trade routes. At least 369 ships remained queued to pass through the canal for six days until the vessel registered in Panama and operated by shipping company Evergreen was freed. The obstruction prevented an estimated $9.6 billion worth of daily trade and sent oil prices climbing on markets. About 12% of global trade passes through the

