3M profit jumps on pandemic-driven demand for personal safety products

U.S. conglomerate 3M Co, which makes N95 face masks, posted a 24.2% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from strong demand for its personal safety products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.31 billion or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
