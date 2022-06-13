4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet, no casualty reported yet

-
ALSO READ
Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 hit parts of North East
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong, confirms NCS
Bhutan confers its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Modi
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Kabul, no casualty yet
Tibet: Nehru did what he thought was best for India, says Penpa Tsering
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Tibet on Monday morning at around 4
As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred on Monday at 04:01:12 IST in Xizang, the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) or Xizang Autonomous Region, often shortened to Tibet or Xizang.
The epicentre was monitored at 35.06 degree north latitude and 83.86 degree east longitude at a depth of 149 km, reported NCS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU