5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines; aftershocks expected

-
ALSO READ
Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 hit parts of North East
Indonesia volcano eruption: Death toll reaches 45 with 2 more bodies found
Tonga eruption: More volcanic upheavals may follow, warns Aussie expert
Indonesian authorities raise Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption
Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes lava, forcing hundreds to evacuate
-
An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted Davao Oriental province in southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The institute said the quake, which occurred at 9.23 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 49 kms, about 54 kms southeast of Manay town in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.
It further said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
--IANS
int/sks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU