5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines; aftershocks expected

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted Davao Oriental province in southern on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 9.23 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 49 kms, about 54 kms southeast of Manay town in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

It further said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.

The has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterised by active volcanoes and frequent .

--IANS

int/sks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)