JUST IN
Fauci bemoans impact of political divisiveness on US' response to Covid
James Webb telescope reveals exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before
1 killed, 14 injured after twin blasts near bus stop shake Jerusalem
Croatia's Modric unwilling to compare 2022 World Cup with 2018 campaign
Crazy things happen, says Saudi Arabia manager after WC win over Argentina
Multiple people killed after shooting at Walmart store in Virginia
Germany warns of violent escalation after Turkish operations in Syria, Iraq
Over 80k delegates, 140 heads of state to attend COP28 in Dubai: Minister
Nasa Orion spacecraft makes closest flyby of Moon at 130 kms distance
Childbirths in South Korea fall to the lowest in September since 1981
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
EU proposes gas price cap: Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson announces
US, Israel agree to accelerate operational plans against Iran: Kohavi
Business Standard

Peaceful Indo-Pacific, Asean centrality vital for world security: Rajnath

Asserting that the world is seeing increasing strife, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a peaceful Indo-Pacific, with Asean at its centre, is vital for world security

Topics
Rajnath Singh | ASEAN | Indo-Pacific

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Asserting that world is seeing increasing strife amplified by disruptive politics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that a peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, is vital more than ever for the security and prosperity of the world.

Addressing the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus at Siem Reap, Cambodia, Rajnath Singh said:

"Transnational and cross-border terrorism is gravest threat to the International community.

"The gravest threat requiring urgent and resolute intervention by international community is transnational and cross-border terrorism. 'Indifference' can no longer be a response, as terrorism has found victims globally.

Terrorist groups have created interlinkages across continents backed by new-age technologies to transfer money and recruit supporters. The transformation of cyber-crimes into organised cyber-attacks point to the increasing use of new technologies, by both, State and non-State actors, he added.

With participation from 10 countries of the ASEAN and eight major PLUS countries, ADMM Plus can position itself not just as a forum for regional security but a driver for world peace. Together, we constitute half of the world's population, the Defence Minister added.

The United Nations Security Council Committee on Counter-terrorism met on October 28 and 29 at New Delhi and took serious note of these developments. The committee adopted the 'Delhi Declaration' to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, Singh said in his address.

While terrorism continues to remain a big threat, other security concerns that have emerged in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ignored. The ongoing geo-political developments have brought the world's attention to the challenges of Energy & Food Security, he said.

As a responsible member of the international community, India has worked with its partners, in extending humanitarian aid and foodgrains on large scale. If there was ever a time to look at the collective solutions borne from the path of dialogue and diplomacy, it is now, Singh added.

--IANS

gcb/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 14:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.