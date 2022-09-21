'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae tests Covid-19 positive on return from US

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Thane records 170 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,537
Covid lab leak theory is dead. The virus came from a Wuhan market: Report
Beijing under Covid-19 alert after a school, university report fresh cases
Two Israel-based antibodies may fight all known Covid-19 strains: Study
UK-based novel plastic film can kill Covid virus using just room light
-
Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who recently won an Emmy for the hit series "Squid Game", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Lee's agency Artist Company announced on Monday night that the actor had tested COVID-19 positive after undergoing a routine PCR test upon his return to native South Korea from the US where he attended the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on September 13.
"In accordance with disease control protocol, actor Lee Jung Jae underwent PCR testing after he returned to Korea on September 18, and his test results came back positive," the agency said in a statement as quoted by entertainment outlet Soompi.
Lee's friend, business partner and "Hunt" co-star Jung Woo-sung and his "Squid Game" colleagues Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon, who took the same flight with him back to South Korea, have all tested negative for COVID-19.
The actor is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities and has currently halted all of his scheduled activities.
"Our agency will adhere strictly to health authorities' guidelines and do our utmost to help our actor focus entirely on his recovery, while considering his health our top priority," the statement continued.
Lee charted history last week when he won the Emmy in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category for his performance in "Squid Game" becoming the first Asian actor to achieve the feat.
"Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also earned the Emmy for best drama series directing.
The Korean language survival drama, which premiered on Netflix on September 17, 2021, also collected two Primetime Creative Arts Emmys for Lee Yoo-mi (outstanding guest actress in a drama series) and for Chae Kyoung-sun, Gim En-jee and Kim Jeong-gun in outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 11:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU