Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation amid spurt in shooting cases

Academy Awardwinning actor Matthew McConaughey took centre stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to reach a higher ground" and pass gun control legislation in honour of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.
In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey offered a full-throated exhortation for a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.
McConaughey, a gun owner himself, used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to, offering a clear connection to the small Texas town and vividly detailing the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in U.S. history.
We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won't make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns, McConaughey said.
McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor in Texas before taking a pass, met briefly with President Joe Biden before addressing the White House press corps from the James Brady briefing room.
McConaughey, who declined to take questions, spoke of his own connections to the town.
He said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24 school shooting.
He also noted that Uvalde was the place where he was taught about responsibilities that come with gun ownership.
Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun. Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership, he said.
McConaughey said he and his wife drove back to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly impacted by the rampage.
He said every parent he spoke to expressed that they want their children's dreams to live on.
They want to make their loss of life matter, McConaughey said.
He related the personal stories of a number of the victims.
He held up artwork from Alithia Ramirez, who dreamed of attending art school in Paris. He told the story of Maite Rodriguez, an aspiring marine biologist.
McConaughey's wife, Camila, sitting nearby for his speech, held the green Converse sneakers Maite regularly wore, one she drew a red heart on the right toe to represent her love for nature.
And then there was Eliahna Ellie Garcia, 10, who loved dancing and church and already knew how to drive tractors.
Ellie was looking forward to reading a bible verse at an upcoming church service when she was killed.
McConaughey acknowledged that gun legislation would not end mass shootings but suggested that steps can be taken to lessen the chances of such tragedies happening so frequently.
"We need to invest in mental healthcare. We need safer schools. We need to restrain sensationalised media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values and we need responsible gun ownership, McConaughey said.
Is this a cure all? Hell no, but people are hurting.
