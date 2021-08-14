Afghan prez addresses nation, says remobilisation of forces top priority

Afghan President is delivering a televised address, his first public remarks since the made major gains in recent days.

"Under the current situation, remobilising the Afghan security and defense forces is our top priority," said Ghani, as reported by TOLOnews

"I assure you that as your president my focus is to prevent further instability, violence & displacement of people. I'll not allow imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property," added Ghani.

Ghani's last public appearance was on Wednesday in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, where the insurgents launched a multi-pronged attack early Saturday.

The have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan, and are now battling government forces just 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

The lightning advance comes less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw its last forces after nearly 20 years of war. Ghani and other top officials in the Western-backed government have been largely silent on the insurgents' recent gains.