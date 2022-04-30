Chinese start leaving Pakistan after Karachi University suicide attack

A large number of Chinese nationals are leaving from Karachi after 3 Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen were killed in a suicide attack by a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at Karachi University on April 26.

A video is going viral on social media showing a large number of Chinese in PPE kits leaving from Karachi Airport.

Asad Malik (@AsadtoAsad), a Pakistani, shared a video clip on Twitter and wrote, "As soon as the US sponsored imported regime came into power followed by a blast on the Chinese. News is that over 2000 chinese are leaving . It seems our enemies are succeeding in their mission. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt"

Another Pakistani Syed Shayan (@mrscnzyt) wrote, "Thank you Lumber 1 as you didn't find any conspiracy but.. attack on Chinese people and now Chinese leaving and work on CPEC project will slowdown.. but no conspiracy and Well done America You achieve what you need".

Saleem Khan (@saleembct) also shared the video clip and wrote on Twitter, "Karachi Airport Today. Around 2000 Chinese leave due to the threats. Very tragic indeed as projects would close"

A large number of Chinese engineers and other workers are working in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces as part of One Belt One Road (OBOR) project. Many Chinese teachers are even teaching Mandarin to Pakistanis in various Universities and institutes.

This has irked the indigenous Baloch and Sindhi political activists are they oppose any Chinese investment in their region.

The recent suicide attack that killed 3 Chinese teachers was carried outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Karachi suicide bombing is part of an intensifying Baloch pushback against the 54 billion USD China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also spotlights the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan's freedom.

