Chinese start leaving Pakistan after Karachi University suicide attack

-
ALSO READ
Balochistan rebels attack Pakistan intelligence offices in Kharan city
China asks its firms in Pakistan to enhance security after suicide attack
Pashtuns in Balochistan in revolt as ethnic nationalism in Pakistan soars
4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan capital Quetta
Terrorists attack check post in Pakistan; two soldiers killed: Official
-
A large number of Chinese nationals are leaving Pakistan from Karachi after 3 Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen were killed in a suicide attack by a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at Karachi University on April 26.
A video is going viral on social media showing a large number of Chinese in PPE kits leaving from Karachi Airport.
Asad Malik (@AsadtoAsad), a Pakistani, shared a video clip on Twitter and wrote, "As soon as the US sponsored imported regime came into power followed by a blast on the Chinese. News is that over 2000 chinese are leaving Pakistan. It seems our enemies are succeeding in their mission. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt"
Another Pakistani Syed Shayan (@mrscnzyt) wrote, "Thank you Lumber 1 as you didn't find any conspiracy but.. attack on Chinese people and now Chinese leaving Pakistan and work on CPEC project will slowdown.. but no conspiracy and Well done America You achieve what you need".
Saleem Khan (@saleembct) also shared the video clip and wrote on Twitter, "Karachi Airport Today. Around 2000 Chinese leave due to the threats. Very tragic indeed as projects would close"
A large number of Chinese engineers and other workers are working in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces as part of One Belt One Road (OBOR) project. Many Chinese teachers are even teaching Mandarin to Pakistanis in various Universities and institutes.
This has irked the indigenous Baloch and Sindhi political activists are they oppose any Chinese investment in their region.
The recent suicide attack that killed 3 Chinese teachers was carried outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Karachi suicide bombing is part of an intensifying Baloch pushback against the 54 billion USD China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also spotlights the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan's freedom.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU