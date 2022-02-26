Afghanistan: UN team in Kabul to ensure transparency with humanitarian aid

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
Taliban restricts bank withdrawals in Afghanistan to $200 per week
-
An United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affair (OCHA) Director in the operations and advocacy division, Reena Ghelani, said the organisation has established a new system to monitor the humanitarian aid process in order to prevent corruption.
Ghelani, who is leading a nine-member delegation of the UN, which has arrived in Kabul to monitor the distribution of humanitarian aid, made the remarks in a special interview with TOLOnews.
She said they are working with 180 Afghan and international organisations to conduct a transparent aid process, TOLOnews reported.
She urged the international community to support the people of Afghanistan.
"Absolutely, the UN and its -- NGO partners -- we have asked for $4.4 billion, which we do not have yet, we need to raise this money because we need to urgently get assistance to people. We saw horrible nutrition . We saw children begging to go to school, both boys and girls," she added.
A member of the delegation said there is a need to work with the local communities and organisations to provide aid for the people.
"We urge the Joe Biden administration to work in close collaboration with (the) Afghans, especially women and local organisations..." she said.
This comes as many Afghans have voiced concerns over what they called the unfair distribution of aid.
"What are the necessary steps to be taken for countering corruption in the distribution of aid?"
"If the aid was provided in cash, it would help the value of the Afghan currency and would solve the cash problems in the markets," said Abdul Naseer Rishtia, a university professor.
"The government should assess the aid provided by the UN. The contracts of the UN organisations should be shared (with the government) and the government must investigate it to see if the aid is provided to the people who deserve it," said Muzamil Shinwari, an economist.
Afghanistan has recently seen a dire humanitarian crisis with millions of people struggling with starvation.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU