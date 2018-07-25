Ahead of trade talks, Trump asks EU to drop all tariffs, barriers

US President Donald Trump took a pessimistic view of talks with President Jean-Claude set for Wednesday aimed at averting a trade war.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump said both the and the should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

"That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade!" Trump said. "Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won't!" he said.

Trump has accused the EU of unfair trade practices and has threatened to raise tariffs on cars imported from the bloc.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who will accompany Juncker, said last week that the EU was preparing a list of to hit if the imposed the tariffs.

The is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

will not arrive in Washington with a specific trade offer, the commission said on Monday.

"I do not wish to enter into a discussion about mandates, offers because there are no offers," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in

White House economic adviser has said he expected to come with a "significant" trade offer.