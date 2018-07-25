JUST IN
Ahead of trade talks, Trump asks EU to drop all tariffs, barriers

Juncker will not arrive in Washington with a specific trade offer, the European Commission said

Reuters  |  Washington 

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump looks on as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium | PTI photo

US President Donald Trump took a pessimistic view of talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker set for Wednesday aimed at averting a trade war.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump said both the United States and the European Union should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

"That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade!" Trump said. "Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won't!" he said.

Trump has accused the EU of unfair trade practices and has threatened to raise tariffs on cars imported from the bloc.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who will accompany Juncker, said last week that the EU was preparing a list of US products to hit if the United States imposed the tariffs.

Juncker will not arrive in Washington with a specific trade offer, the commission said on Monday.

"I do not wish to enter into a discussion about mandates, offers because there are no offers," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in Brussels.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said he expected Juncker to come with a "significant" trade offer.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 09:06 IST

