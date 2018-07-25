Ahead of trade talks, Trump asks EU to drop all tariffs, barriers

-
ALSO READ
Japan, European Union sign free trade deal to defy Trump protectionism
EU, Japan to sign massive trade deal in 'strong signal' against Trump
Now, EU slaps retaliatory tariffs on US products as trade war escalates
Look at services when griping about trade deficit: EU to Donald Trump
Donald Trump's trade war will only produce losers, warns auto industry
-
US President Donald Trump took a pessimistic view of talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker set for Wednesday aimed at averting a trade war.
In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump said both the United States and the European Union should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.
"That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade!" Trump said. "Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won't!" he said.
Trump has accused the EU of unfair trade practices and has threatened to raise tariffs on cars imported from the bloc.
European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who will accompany Juncker, said last week that the EU was preparing a list of US products to hit if the United States imposed the tariffs.
The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won’t!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018
Juncker will not arrive in Washington with a specific trade offer, the commission said on Monday.
"I do not wish to enter into a discussion about mandates, offers because there are no offers," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in Brussels.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said he expected Juncker to come with a "significant" trade offer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU