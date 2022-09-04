Aircraft with 22 people on board makes emergency landing in western Nepal

-
ALSO READ
4 Mumbai residents among 22 people onboard missing plane in Nepal
Plane with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians goes missing in Nepal
20 bodies recovered from Tara Air plane crash site in Nepal's Mustang
Nepal plane crash: All 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, found dead
Nepal Army helicopter at possible crash site after tracking pilot's phone
-
A passenger aircraft en route to the mountainous district of Mustang made an emergency landing at Pokhara airport minutes after take-off on Sunday, airport officials confirmed.
"The aircraft operated by Summit Air, a private flight service provider in Nepal made an emergency landing at around 8 am (NST) due to a technical glitch," Devraj Chalise, Information Officer at Pokhara airport told ANI.
"The plane was returned to Pokhara Airport due to a technical problem in the engine. It returned back to the airport within seven minutes after it was airborne. The pilot reported some issues in the indication and made the landing with the help of a single engine. Investigation over the issue is underway," Chalise added.
As per the officer, the plane was back on the runway at 8:06 am (NST). There were 18 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.
Earlier in May, the passenger aircraft of Tara Air had crashed into the mountainous terrain killing all people on board. The aircraft went off the radar on May 30 with 22 people on board and was found in pieces a day later.
The twin-otter aircraft with 13 Nepalis, 4 Indians and 2 German tourists on board along with 3 crew members has gone missing in northwestern Nepal.
According to the airport officials, the turboprop aircraft operated by Tara Air, en route to Jomsom from Pokhara crashed at an elevation of 14, 500 feet at the base of Manapathi peak in Mustang District.
A preliminary investigation made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has shown that the crash might have occurred due to bad weather conditions.
The aircraft had taken off from Pokhara en route to Jomsom, the district headquarters of Mustang, which hosts the pilgrimage of Muktinath Temple. The district also known as "Land beyond the Himalayas" is located in the Kali Gandaki valley of the Himalayan region of Western Nepal.
Mustang (from the Tibetan Muntan meaning "fertile plain") the traditional region is largely dry and arid. The world's deepest gorge that goes down three miles, vertical between Dhaulagiri and Annapurna mountains runs through this district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU