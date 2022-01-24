Apple expected to launch next-generation iPad Pro powered by 3nm M2 chipset

-
Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPad Pro this fall and now a new report claims that the tablet will come powered by the company's yet-to-be-announced Apple M2 chipset.
According to GizmoChina, the upcoming iPad Pro, coming with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display versions, will be among the range of devices that Apple plans to launch later this fall.
The iPhone maker experimenting with at least one 2022 iPad Pro prototype with MagSafe on board.
The Cupertino-based tech giant will keep the metal back and will add a large glass Apple logo. The Apple logo made of glass would be the exact point to charge with the MagSafe wireless charging, reports GizChina.
Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to hold a Mac focused event within the next month where the tech giant may launch brand new MacBook Pros with a faster "M1X" Apple silicon chip and an updated design.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple may announce M1X powered MacBook Pros soon.
The new chip is also expected to make its way to a higher-end Mac mini "at some point".
According to industry sources, the shipments for LEDs and associated components to Apple assembly partners relating to the MacBook Pro models are on schedule as expected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
