Apple reportedly asks suppliers to make 90 million iPhone 14 units

Tech giant Apple seems confident despite analysts' predictions and is reportedly asking its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.
In fact, Apple anticipates to assemble 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, citing Bloomberg, AppleInsider reported.
Apple has weathered the pandemic-era slumps well. Mac shipments, for instance, grew in the first quarter of 2022, even though the broader PC market slumped.
In the second quarter of 2022, Apple saw its best market share since 2012, holding 16 per cent of the global market.
Apple's iPhone also took 62 per cent of the first quarter's global market share for devices costing over $400, suggesting that Apple's target audience is still willing to spend on a high-end device.
Meanwhile, recently, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his survey showed "no impact on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models".
Earlier, a report said that the upcoming iPhone 14 will likely be delayed due to growing tension between China and Taiwan.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
