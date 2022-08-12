Apple reportedly asks suppliers to make 90 million iPhone 14 units

Tech giant seems confident despite analysts' predictions and is reportedly asking its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.

In fact, anticipates to assemble 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, citing Bloomberg, AppleInsider reported.

has weathered the pandemic-era slumps well. Mac shipments, for instance, grew in the first quarter of 2022, even though the broader PC market slumped.

In the second quarter of 2022, Apple saw its best market share since 2012, holding 16 per cent of the global market.

Apple's also took 62 per cent of the first quarter's global market share for devices costing over $400, suggesting that Apple's target audience is still willing to spend on a high-end device.

Meanwhile, recently, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his survey showed "no impact on the supply chain of the 14 models".

Earlier, a report said that the upcoming 14 will likely be delayed due to growing tension between China and Taiwan.

